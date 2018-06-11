Powell (knee) went 0-for-3 for High-A Stockton on Saturday while playing five innings in center field, Jane Lee of MLB.com reports.

It marked Powell's return to game action after hitting the disabled list April 8, and the fact he was able to play five innings in the field as scheduled was certainly encouraging. The outfielder is now scheduled to test himself further Monday with what is expected to be a seven-inning stint. If all continues well, Powell is expected to shift his rehab assignment to Triple-A Nashville by the end of the week.