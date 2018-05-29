Athletics' Boog Powell: Takes swings Tuesday
Powell (knee) participated in pregame batting practice Tuesday, Susan Slusser of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.
Tuesday marked the first time that Powell has been able to take batting practice since going down with a right knee sprain in early April. The outfielder will still require a minor-league rehab assignment before being activated from the disabled list, but he will likely be sent out on the assignment in the coming days.
