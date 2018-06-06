Athletics' Boog Powell: To begin working out with team Friday
Powell (knee), who's been in extended spring training this week, will resume workouts with the Athletics on Friday, Dave Sessions of MLB.com reports.
The outfielder has been in Arizona participating in various baseball activities, including taking at-bats and running the bases. It appears he'll be ready to rejoin the big-league club for workouts by the end of the week, and he's eventually expected to embark on a minor-league rehab assignment of undetermined duration. Powell has been sidelined since April 8 and only resumed baseball activities May 16, so he'll likely need several games to regain timing and conditioning.
