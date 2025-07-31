Nett was traded rom the Padres to the Athletics on Thursday along with Leo De Vries, Henry Baez and Eduarniel Nunez in exchange for Mason Miller and JP Sears, Jeff Passan of ESPN.com reports.

Nett has power stuff and has always missed bats at a high clip, but his control has typically been shaky. He had his best stretch as a pro in May and June, when he logged a 1.94 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 49:14 K:BB in 41.2 innings, although he walked nine in 10 innings over his next three starts. The 23-year-old righty has logged 18 total starts at Double-A in his career, so he could get a taste of Triple-A before the end of the year. If Nett is able to limit the walks, he could spend time next year in the Athletics' rotation.