The Athletics selected Nett's contract from Double-A Midland on Tuesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

The A's acquired Nett at the trade deadline as part of the return for Mason Miller. Upon joining his new organization, the 23-year-old Nett posted a 4.60 ERA and 1.61 WHIP with a 30:14 K:BB across 31.1 innings (seven starts). The team will ensure he sticks around a bit longer by giving him a 40-man roster spot ahead of the Rule 5 Draft, though he may need to show some improvement at Midland before being granted a promotion to Triple-A Las Vegas, let alone the majors.