Basso joined the A's and will serve as the 27th man for Sunday's doubleheader against the Twins, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Basso will provide depth to the Oakland bullpen, but it will likely be only a one-day stint in the big leagues. The lefty has struggled in the harsh pitching environments of the Pacific Coast League, allowing 18 runs in 21.1 innings since advancing from Double-A Midland earlier this season.