Oakland recalled Basso from Triple-A Las Vegas on Friday.

The 26-year-old southpaw will return to Oakland's roster alongside righty Dany Jimenez as Lucas Erceg gets placed on the 15-day injured list and Tyler Ferguson gets optioned down. Basso has appeared in three games with the Athletics' Triple-A affiliate this year, recording a 14:8 K:BB and 13 earned runs across 12.1 innings.