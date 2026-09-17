Basso (1-3) took the loss against the Rays on Wednesday, allowing four runs on seven hits over 2.2 innings. He did not issue a walk nor strike out a batter.

Basso entered Wednesday's game having tossed seven consecutive scoreless innings spanning his last two starts, but he didn't have that level of success against Tampa Bay. He gave up two runs in each of the first two innings, with three of those runs coming on three separate RBI doubles, and he was pulled in the third frame after running his pitch count up to 52 (38 strikes). The 28-year-old southpaw has a 4.50 ERA and 1.48 WHIP across 40 innings this season, and he's tentatively slated to face the Angels at home next week.