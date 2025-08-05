Basso (shoulder) will resume a rehab assignment with Triple-A Las Vegas on Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Basso had to be pulled off his initial rehab assignment in mid-June following a setback, but he's now ready to be thrown back into game action. The southpaw has been out all season with a shoulder strain and is likely to require a fairly lengthy rehab assignment before being considered for the Athletics' active roster.