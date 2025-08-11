The Athletics reinstated Basso (shoulder) from the 60-day injured list and optioned him to Triple-A Las Vegas on Monday.

Basso started the season on the IL due to a left shoulder strain, which flared up during his rehab assignment in June and forced him to be shut down from throwing. He was given the green light to restart his rehab assignment in Triple-A last week, and he will stay in the minors to continue to get stretched out. To make room for Basso on the 40-man roster, the Athletics transferred Austin Wynns (abdomen) to the 60-day IL in a corresponding move.