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The Athletics optioned Basso to Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday.

Basso made three appearances after being promoted from Triple-A on April 20, allowing two earned runs on five hits and a walk over 2.2 innings. He'll aim to get back on track in the minors; meanwhile, the A's will call up Luis Morales to replace Basso and give their bullpen a fresh arm.

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