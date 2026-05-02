Athletics' Brady Basso: Relegated to Triple-A
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
The Athletics optioned Basso to Triple-A Las Vegas on Saturday.
Basso made three appearances after being promoted from Triple-A on April 20, allowing two earned runs on five hits and a walk over 2.2 innings. He'll aim to get back on track in the minors; meanwhile, the A's will call up Luis Morales to replace Basso and give their bullpen a fresh arm.
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