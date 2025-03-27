The Athletics placed Basso (shoulder) on the 15-day injured list Thursday.
Basso has been held out of action since early March due to a left shoulder strain. It's still unknown how far he is from a return to the mound, though it will certainly not be within the first 15 days of the season. Whenever he is able to return, he'll likely be optioned out to Triple-A Las Vegas.
