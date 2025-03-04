Basso has been shut down after being diagnosed with a left shoulder strain, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
There's no timetable for when Basso might be ready to return, but it is likely to be a lengthy absence for the left-hander. Basso -- who has thrown 4.1 scoreless and hitless innings this spring -- likely was going to start the season at Triple-A Las Vegas but will now be rehabbing the injury for the foreseeable future.
More News
-
Athletics' Brady Basso: Optioned by Oakland•
-
Athletics' Brady Basso: Allows five runs in first loss•
-
Athletics' Brady Basso: Fans five in no-decision•
-
Athletics' Brady Basso: Receives another start•
-
Athletics' Brady Basso: Collects first career win•
-
Athletics' Brady Basso: Recalled from Triple-A•