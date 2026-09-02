Basso (0-2) was tagged with the loss Tuesday against the Rangers after allowing two runs on four hits over 2.1 innings. He struck out two.

Basso was deployed as the Athletics' opener Tuesday, and even though he departed the game in the third inning after 40 pitches (26 strikes), his early struggles were enough to tag him with the loss. Basso owns a 4.75 ERA and 1.42 WHIP after this outing. Given that his role is mainly pitching as an opener or in low-leverage relief situations, his fantasy upside is fairly low.