Bielak cleared waivers and was outrighted to Triple-A Las Vegas by the Athletics on Wednesday.
Bielak has been booted from Oakland's 40-man but will remain in its organization. The right-hander has posted a 5.09 ERA and 12:8 K:BB over 23 innings this season between the Astros and Athletics.
