The Athletics acquired Bielak from the Astros on Thursday in exchange for cash considerations, Matt Kawahara of the Houston Chronicle reports.

Bielak had been designated for assignment and will wind up staying in the American League West. He's out of minor-league options, so the Athletics will need to add him to their active roster. Bielak holds a 5.71 ERA and 1.76 WHIP over 17.1 relief innings this season. While he's pitched exclusively out of the bullpen in 2024, the 28-year-old has plenty of past starting experience, so he could be an option for an Oakland rotation that needs arms.