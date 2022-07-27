Honeywell (elbow) threw a 40-pitch bullpen session Wednesday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Honeywell was able to increase his pitch load to 40 during Wednesday's session after tossing 35 on Saturday. The Athletics' head trainer Nick Paparesta said the session "went great" and the right-hander remains on the road to recovery after he suffered a stress reaction on his right elbow in March.
