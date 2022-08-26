Honeywell (elbow) allowed three earned runs on five hits, a walk, a wild pitch and a hit batsman over 2.2 innings in Triple-A Las Vegas' loss to Sugar Land on Thursday. He stuck out four.

As his final line indicates, Honeywell's control and location left much to be desired Thursday, his second rehab outing with the Aviators after logging his first pair of minor-league rehab appearances with Single-A Stockton. Honeywell did work up to 45 pitches thanks to his inefficiency, but the 27-year-old's 14.73 ERA over his first 3.2 innings with Las Vegas supports the notion he'll likely have to prove himself over several more outings before activation is considered.