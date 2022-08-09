Honeywell (elbow) will throw a simulated game in Arizona on Friday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Honeywell tossed two simulated innings Monday and is in now in store for more work later in the week. Per Gallegos, it's unlikely that the right-hander will have enough time to build back up as a starter, but he could contribute out of the bullpen if all goes well down the stretch of his rehab.
