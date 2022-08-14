Honeywell (elbow) will report to Single-A Stockton on Tuesday to begin a rehab assignment, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Honeywell suffered a stress reaction in the back of his right elbow during spring training and has yet to see game action this season, but he's now been cleared to pitch in the minors. Given the long layoff, the 27-year-old isn't expected to have enough time to build up to a starting workload, but he could still contribute out of the bullpen for the A's.
