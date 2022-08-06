Honeywell (elbow) threw two simulated innings in live batting practice Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
The oft-injured righty hasn't pitched all season while recovering from a stress reaction in his right elbow. He's been throwing bullpen sessions for at least two weeks now, but the length of his absence and his extensive injury history means the Athletics will likely continue to bring him along very cautiously.
