Honeywell (elbow) was charged with the loss and a blown save in Triple-A Las Vegas' loss to Reno on Sunday, allowing three earned runs on three hits and a walk over one inning.

Honeywell's erratic showing was a microcosm of a wild 13-12 loss for the Aviators, and it came on the heels of the recovering right-hander having put together back-to-back scoreless one-inning appearances for Las Vegas on Tuesday and Wednesday. Given he still seems to be ironing out some kinks -- he's now allowed three earned runs in three of his last five rehab appearances -- and the Athletics aren't contending for a postseason spot, the organization may opt to give him at least one more outing on the farm to rebuild some confidence.