Honeywell (elbow) allowed three earned runs on three hits while recording two strikeouts over one inning in Triple-A Las Vegas' loss to Sugar Land on Tuesday.

Making his rehab debut with the Aviators, Honeywell didn't fare well with the boost in competition. The right-hander did pound 17 of his 21 pitches in for strikes, but he gave up a solo home run to Korey Lee and a two-run shot to Yainer Diaz to account for the damage against him. Honeywell is expected to retake the mound for Las Vegas by the weekend, where the organization will undoubtedly be looking for him to show an ability to miss more bats.