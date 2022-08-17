Honeywell (elbow) started Single-A Stockton's loss to Lake Elsinore on Tuesday, firing a scoreless first inning during which he allowed a hit and recorded two strikeouts.

Honeywell fired 14 pitches overall during his one frame, nine which he threw for strikes. The oft-injured 27-year-old was making his 2022 debut after his latest extended layoff, and given his complex medical history, Honeywell is likely due for an extended rehab assignment before a potential late-season activation is considered.