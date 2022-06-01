Athletics manager Mark Kotsay said Honeywell (elbow) was able to play catch Wednesday, Matt Kawahara of the San Francisco Chronicle reports.

The oft-injured right-hander is throwing again for the first time since late March, when he was diagnosed with a olecranon stress reaction in the back of his right elbow. Honeywell should gradually increase the intensity and distance of his flat-ground throwing sessions before advancing to mound work, but since he'll essentially have to go through a modified spring training all over again, he's presumably at least a month away from making his 2022 debut. The Athletics haven't revealed whether they intend to build Honeywell up as a starter or reliever in the wake of his latest injury setback.