Honeywell (elbow), who pitched a total of three innings across two rehab starts with Single-A Stockton last week, will officially shift his rehab assignment to Triple-A Las Vegas beginning Tuesday, the Associated Press reports.

Honeywell worked up to two innings and 31 pitches in his second start for the Ports on Friday night, and he apparently felt no ill effects over the weekend. Consequently, the right-hander will join the Aviators for what should be the final phase of his rehab assignment, and the hitter-friendly conditions of the Pacific Coast League combined with the higher caliber of competition should serve as a solid litmus test as he prepares to eventually return as a reliever at the tail end of the season, per Martin Gallegos of the team's official site.