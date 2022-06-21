Honeywell (elbow) recently threw on consecutive days for the first time in his rehab process and has increased his long-toss distance to 90 feet, Molly Burkhardt of MLB.com reports.

Honeywell still doesn't have a firm return date by any stretch, but he does seem to be on a good run of uninterrupted progress over the last several weeks. Athletics head trainer Nick Paparesta notes he hasn't received any reports of setbacks on Honeywell's part, and the organization will remain focused on having him continue to build up his arm strength while throwing in full absence of any pain.