Honeywell (elbow) threw approximately 35 pitches during a bullpen session Saturday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.
Honeywell resumed playing catch in early June and has been increasing his throwing distance over the last few weeks. He threw all fastballs and changeups during Saturday's throwing session, and he'll likely be in the mix to face hitters soon as long as he feels good following his bullpen. Honeywell suffered a stress reaction of his right elbow in late March, but manager Mark Kotsay is optimistic that the right-hander will be able to return sometime during the second half of the season.
