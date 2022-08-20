Honeywell (elbow) started Single-A Stockton's win over Lake Elsinore on Friday, allowing an earned run on three hits and a walk over two innings. He struck out one.
Honeywell encouragingly worked up to 31 pitches, 22 which found the strike zone, after topping out at 14 offerings in his rehab debut Tuesday. Assuming the right-hander experiences no residual setbacks from the increase in workload, he's slated to move his rehab assignment to Triple-A Las Vegas next week, as per previous reports.
