Honeywell (elbow) was charged with a loss for Triple-A Las Vegas against Sacramento on Wednesday, allowing an earned run on two hits over two innings while recording a strikeout.

Honeywell upped his workload after pitching an inning apiece in each of his last three starts. The recovering right-hander continues to progress through what manager Mark Kotsay has dubbed a spring training-like ramp-up in preparation of what is expected to be a relief role for the final weeks of the regular season. Honeywell worked up to 32 pitches Wednesday, and the Associated Press reports Kotsay notes that the 27-year-old's velocity is already where it should be.