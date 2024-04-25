Rooker went 1-for-2 with a three-run home run and two walks in a loss to the Yankees on Wednesday.

The veteran uncorked a 418-foot shot to left field off Clarke Schmidt in the sixth inning for the Athletics' only runs of the day. The homer was Rooker's third in the last six games; however, as impressive as that power surge is, the trio of long balls are the only hits he's generated over the 22 plate appearances he's logged in that span, and his stellar .532 slugging percentage is offset by a .191 average and .283 on-base percentage.