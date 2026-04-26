The Athletics activated Rooker (oblique) from the 10-day injured list Sunday.

Rooker landed on the injured list April 10 and ended up missing just over two weeks of playing time. He had been struggling prior to going down, slashing just .146/.245/.293 with two homers, eight RBI and two stolen bases over his first 12 games. Rooker will look to convert his time off into a fresh start as he aims to hit the 30-homer mark for a third straight season.