Rooker (ribs) was activated from the 10-day injured list by the Athletics on Friday, Martin Gallegos of MLB.com reports.

Rooker wound up missing just the minimum 10 days while dealing with an injury to his ribcage area. The 29-year-old has popped a couple home runs in the early going this season but has just a .659 OPS and 16:1 K:BB across 31 plate appearances.