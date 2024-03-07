Rooker went 1-for-3 with a run in a Cactus League win over the Angels on Wednesday.

The Athletics' primary designated hitter was 0-for-4 through his first two spring games, but he's bounced back to go 4-for-15 with a home run, two RBI, a walk, a stolen base and four runs over his subsequent five exhibitions. Rooker broke out with an out-of-nowhere 30-homer tally in 2023 while playing a career-high 137 games, although a 32.7 percent strikeout rate he'll be looking to significantly shave down this season helped cap his adequate .246 average and encouraging .329 on-base percentage from being even better.