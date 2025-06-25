Athletics' Brent Rooker: Clubs 16th homer
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rooker went 2-for-4 with a two-run home run in Tuesday's 1--4 loss to the Tigers.
The 30-year-old slugger jumped on the first pitch he saw from Tarik Skubal, turning on a 96 mph fastball and ripping it deep down the left-field line to get the A's on the board. Rooker has been locked in for most of June, slashing .317/.417/.512 over 22 games with three of his 16 homers and 12 of his 43 RBI on the season.
More News
-
Athletics' Brent Rooker: Four hits, two homers in loss•
-
Athletics' Brent Rooker: Drives in three•
-
Athletics' Brent Rooker: Homer, three hits Thursday•
-
Athletics' Brent Rooker: Launches homer No. 10•
-
Athletics' Brent Rooker: Three hits, two steals in loss•
-
Athletics' Brent Rooker: Sets off ninth-inning explosion•