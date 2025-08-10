Rooker went 2-for-5 with a home run, a double and four RBI in Saturday's 11-3 win over the Orioles.

Rooker put the Athletics ahead with a three-run homer in the third inning before adding an RBI double in the fifth. The 30-year-old is 9-for-33 through eight August contests, tallying four extra-base hits, eight RBI, five runs scored and a rare stolen base in that span. For the season, he's slashing .274/.346/.500 with 24 homers, 70 RBI, 73 runs scored and five steals across 518 plate appearances.