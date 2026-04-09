Rooker departed Thursday's game versus the Yankees in the first inning with an undisclosed injury, the "Talkin' Baseball" podcast by Jomboy Media reports.

Rooker took a healthy cut at a Ryan Weathers changeup and fouled it off but looked to tweak something in the process. He was visited by the Athletics trainer and quickly retreated to the clubhouse. The A's should provide more clarity on Rooker's injury soon. Lawrence Butler replaced Rooker in Thursday's contest.