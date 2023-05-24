Rooker is not in the starting lineup Wednesday at Seattle.
Rooker has pretty much been carrying the A's offense all year and will grab some well-earned rest in the third game of this four-game set against the Mariners. He's sitting on a .919 OPS with 11 home runs and 32 RBI through 43 games.
