Rooker went 2-for-3 with a solo home run and two walks in Saturday's 11-5 win over the Reds.

Rooker had gone 11 games without a homer entering Saturday, batting just .204 (10-for-49) in that span. That was his longest power drought of the season, and it ended when he got the Athletics on the board in the second inning. The 30-year-old is up to 28 homers, 83 RBI, 89 runs scored, six stolen bases, 40 doubles, three triples and a .269/.340/.491 slash line over 149 contests this season. With two weeks left in the season, he has a reasonable chance of reaching the 30-homer mark for the third year in a row.