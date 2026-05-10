Athletics' Brent Rooker: Goes yard again Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rooker went 2-for-4 with a walk and a three-run home run in Saturday's 6-2 win over the Orioles.
The 31-year-old slugger took Shane Baz deep in the third inning, Rooker's fifth long ball of the season and his third in eight May contests. On the month, he's batting .333 (11-for-33) with a double, four runs and 10 RBI.
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