Rooker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Tuesday's 7-3 loss to the Dodgers.

Rooker has an active five-game hitting streak, going 7-for-18 (.389) with two homers and four RBI in that span. The outfielder is up to 18 homers on the year, doubling his previous career best. He's maintained a .248/.340/.483 slash line with 48 RBI, 36 runs scored and two stolen bases through 88 contests. Those numbers are pedestrian on a league-wide basis, but he's been one of Oakland's top hitters.