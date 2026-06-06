Athletics' Brent Rooker: Goes yard in return to lineup

Rooker went 1-for-4 with a solo home run in Friday's 5-1 loss to the Astros.

Rooker delivered the Athletics' lone run, launching a loud solo homer over the left-field wall in the sixth inning. The 31-year-old was out of Thursday's lineup against the Cubs due to knee soreness, though he was called upon to pinch-hit in that contest, and his quick return to the lineup Friday suggests the injury is not a significant concern. It has been a challenging season to date for Rooker, as he's hitting .196 with a .650 OPS, nine homers, 27 RBI, 17 runs and two stolen bases across 45 games.