Rooker went 2-for-5 with a home run and two RBI in Friday's win over Seattle. He's started the first two games of the season at DH.

Rooker didn't play in the outfield last season after May due to a right forearm injury that required surgery in the offseason. He played outfield in spring training and is fully healthy, but will mostly play DH. His arm injury didn't impact him at the plate as he had a career-best 39 home runs, 112 RBI, 82 runs and 11 stolen bases while posting a .927 OPS last year.