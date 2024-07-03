Rooker went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, a walk and a stolen base in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Angels.

Rooker has hit safely in six of his last seven games, going 8-for-26 (.308) with three homers in that span. He offers more power than speed -- with Tuesday's performance, he has 16 long balls and three steals across 72 contests this year. The 29-year-old has added a .261/.338/.515 slash line with 48 RBI, 30 runs scored, 15 doubles and two triples as the Athletics' top designated hitter.