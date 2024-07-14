Rooker went 3-for-5 with a home run and two runs scored in Saturday's 11-5 loss to the Phillies.

Rooker doubled and scored in the second inning, singled in the fourth and added a solo homer in the seventh. The outfielder continued his red-hot July, recording his sixth multi-hit effort and falling a triple shy of the cycle. With one more game to go before the All-Star break, he is hitting .287 with 19 home runs, 57 RBI, 42 runs scored and five steals over 340 plate appearances.