Rooker went 3-for-3 with a solo home run and a walk in Sunday's 7-3 loss to the Angels.

Rooker capped off his 2023 campaign on a strong note by going perfect at the plate and hitting his 30th home run of the season. The 28-year-old began the year as one of the hottest hitters in baseball before having a brutal hitting stretch during May and June. He maintained more of a steady approach after the All-Star break, slashing .246/.313/.403 with 14 homers, 25 RBI, 29 runs and a 16:80 BB:K in 223 plate appearances. Rooker was one of the few bright spots for a struggling A's team and could be a trade piece for them in the offseason.