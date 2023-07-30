Rooker went 2-for-3 with a home run, two walks and three RBI in Saturday's 11-3 win over the Rockies.

Rooker hit a two-run blast in the second inning and added a sacrifice fly in the sixth to pad Oakland's lead. After a week-long absence with an illness, Rooker has played in three straight games, going 5-for-10 in that span. The 28-year-old appeared to be losing playing time prior to his absence, but he looks like the Athletics' preferred designated hitter for now. He's slashing .248/.342/.479 with 17 homers, 47 RBI, 35 runs scored and two stolen bases through 86 contests overall.