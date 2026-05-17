Athletics' Brent Rooker: Homers in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Rooker went 2-for-4 with a three-run home run in Saturday's 6-4 loss to the Giants.
Rooker made things interesting with an eighth-inning blast off Caleb Kilian, but the Giants were able to prevent further damage. This was Rooker's third homer in his last nine games, a span in which he's batting .303 (10-for-33) with nine RBI. He's hitting .204 with a .679 OPS, six long balls, 21 RBI, 10 runs scored, two stolen bases and two doubles over 29 contests this season. The 31-year-old is locked in as the Athletics' preferred designated hitter, though he'll also get some time in left field.
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