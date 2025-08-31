Rooker went 3-for-4 with a solo home run and a double in Saturday's 9-3 loss to the Rangers.

Rooker has gone 7-for-14 with four extra-base hits over his last four games. The designated hitter has added four RBI in that span. While he hasn't had a longer hit streak during August, he's also been able to keep his slumps short. The 30-year-old is up to 27 homers, 78 RBI, 86 runs scored, five stolen bases, 34 doubles, three triples and a .273/.345/.500 slash line across 137 games this season.