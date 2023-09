Rooker went 1-for-2 with a solo home run, a stolen base and a walk in a 4-0 win against the Astros on Monday.

Rooker put the A's on the board in the second inning with a monstrous 442-foot solo shot off Framber Valdez. The 28-year-old leads Oakland with 24 homers and 58 RBI on the campaign, though he's also struck out 151 times. His 32.3 percent strikeout rate is second-highest in the majors among qualified hitters.